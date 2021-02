Ghanaians have united to celebrate former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs Charlotte Osei as she celebrates her birthday today.

Mrs Osei turns 52 today, February 1, and her loved ones have expressed profound gratitude for her life.

The brave leader, who has for time immemorial been a female empowerment advocate, has shared some photos.

Ghanaians have argued she is forever young, as her beauty is undeniably confirmed from the photos.