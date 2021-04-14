Gospel songstress, Gifty Adorye, popularly called Empress Gifty, has shared a stunning photo of her mother on social media and fans are loving it.

Mrs Adorye’s mother, Agnes Annan is a Kumawood star and Evangelist of God.

Agaga or Maame Fante as she is affectionately known in showbiz has spotted a completely new look.

The elderly woman who once had long hair has now decided to ditch that for a neatly shaped perm cut hair with a bit of curl and a sideline.

Clad in a blue top and green earring, she gave an onlooking pose in the photo her daughter shared on her Instagram page.

Elated fans have since showered Madam Annan with loads of compliments.

Watch the photo below: