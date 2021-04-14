Ghana Football Association president, Kurt Okraku has tasked the Ghana Police Service to begin prosecuting hooligans at various stadia.

The ongoing 2020/21 Ghana football season has been soiled with the issue of hooliganism at both the top-flight and the lower divisions.

Recently, match officials were beaten by Mighty Royals home fans at the Wamanafo CAM Park.

The second-tier side are currently facing six charges of misconduct after furious fans attacked match officials.

According to Mr Okraku, he can’t fight the canker alone and has therefore called on the Ghana Police to help prosecute hooligans at the stadia.

“This is not acceptable, I have seen referees make horrendous decisions in well-established jurisdictions, people don’t shed blood, people don’t throw stones,” he told Joy Sports.

“Sorry I am not the IGP, sorry I am not the Police Commander.

“A week ago, the police were attacked by supporters during a game between Techiman City versus Tamale City.

“I expect the police service to act and it is one of the key reasons I am moving to the Brong Ahafo region to meet the police high command.

“When it is that their own persons are attacked, we have to see them working and when it is that human beings are attacked, we have to see them working.

“So it isn’t about the FA not being interested, we are interested and we want people who flout the laws to face the full rigorous of the law.

“If club officers misbehave, they will face the football court and that’s what we stand for.

“We will never, never accept hooliganism in our sport because hooliganism belongs to the stone-age,” he added.