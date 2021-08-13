Celebrated gospel musician, Obaapa Christy, has reminded fans of her legacy in the music industry with a rare throwback photo.

Obaapa Christy rode her fans on a backpedal to when she was a budding artiste who was gracing street shows.

At that time, she was still under the stage name Christiana Love. She changed her name as part of rebranding in 2018.

In the throwback photo, Obaapa Christy was clad in her traditional lace, with a headscarf while holding a microphone.

It is safe to say that she was leading a group to hold a powerful ministry, as her backing vocalists could be seen in the shot.

Posting the photo, Obaapa Christy stated that gone are the days when she was a nobody; currently, her destiny helper has made the impossible possible in her life.

She thanked God for his mercies upon her life, for which she said she will never quit worshipping and praising the Most High till she dies.

Clocking over two decades in the industry, Obaapa Christy can now boast of major top gospel hits which earned her prestigious awards.