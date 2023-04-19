A devoted admirer of Ghanaian actress and socialite, Akuapem Poloo, has assisted her in breaking her fast by sending her money to buy dates.

Akuapem Poloo shared this news on her verified Instagram account, prompting reactions from numerous people.

One of her followers, Abdul Majid Mohammed, who goes by the username @fabiodeblackpanda, expressed his desire to pay for her dates to break her fast.

Akuapem Poloo gladly provided her mobile money details, and the generous young man sent her GH¢200. She confirmed the transaction by sharing screenshots of the message she received from her telco.

Additionally, she posted a charming picture of the thoughtful @fabiodeblackpanda flexing his muscles in her carousel post.

Akuapem Poloo expressed her gratitude towards her Muslim brother, stating that she was surprised he wasn’t joking when he offered to help.

She thanked him for the kind gesture and asked Allah to bless him. She also promised to follow him back on Instagram.