The family of late former President Jerry John Rawlings has called on President Nana Akufo-Addo to thank him for a successful funeral.

The delegation to the Jubilee House was led by Head of Funeral Planning Committee, Ambassador James Victor Gbeho who said the family was grateful for the show of sincere comradeship and solidarity.

“We have come at this time because we do not delay the expression of our gratitude to you, your staff and the country for giving our former President befitting send-off,” he stated.

Ambassador Gbeho also commended President Akufo-Addo for showing leadership and ensuring the late Rawlings was properly honoured.

Victor Gbeho

Widow of the late President, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings and her children were also there to show their appreciation.

President Akufo-Addo expressed delight at the gesture and promised to continue to support the family.

Former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings

Zanetor Rawlings

Other members of the delegation included Colonel Joshua Agbotui, Dan Abgodakpi, Nana Agyemang Mensah, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, Yaa Asantewaa Agyemang-Rawlings and Amina Agyeman-Rawlings.

Dan Abodakpi

Former President Rawlings died on Thursday, November 12, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra after a short illness.

He was laid to rest on January 27, 2021, after four days of funeral activities lined up by the State and his family.