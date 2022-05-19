Member of defunct group, Praye, Praye Tintin said he has lost faith in Christianity after he was duped by some pastors.

According to him, his quest to save his dying mother made him pay over GH¢ 20,000 to pastors who promised to heal her.

According to him, they kept making huge demands for deliverance and prayers, yet none saved his mother from death.

He added that, putting his trust in popular pastors was a big mistake, as he was blinded by desperation to save his mother.

Based on his experience, Praye Tintin said he has lost faith and has resolved to remain anti-religious.

He made the disclosure in an interview while commenting on fake pastors.

In his opinion, the men of God have changed their assignment as ‘fishers of men’ to ‘fishers of money’.

“Most pastors do not live up to their names. They always misbehave in public. Imagine a pastor will set a camera up just to insult someone on live video. So for me the whole umbrella of Christianity is a no no” he said.

This notwithstanding, Praye Titin said he reads his Bible because he believes it is inspired by God.