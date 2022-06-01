A Kumasi High Court has granted bail to NPP Chairman for Juaben constituency, Alexander Kwabena Sarfo-Kantanka, over election corruption.

He pleaded not guilty to all 26 counts of corruption in respect of public elections, contrary to provisions in the Criminal Offences Act, ACT 29.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor charged Mr. Sarfo-Kantanka after he is alleged to have demanded a refund of money he paid publicly to induce some assembly members of the Juaben Municipal Assembly to influence them to vote and confirm him as Municipal Chief Executive in September last year.

Mr. Sarfo-Kantanka is the first of two high-level politicians to be investigated in the Ashanti region in connection with corruption-related election charges.

He is said to have publicly admitted on television to paying cash to delegates in the constituency to confirm him as parliamentary candidate.