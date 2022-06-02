The Black Stars of Ghana put up an impressive performance as they defeated Madagascar with a 3-0 win in the opening match of the qualifiers to the 2023 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The West African giants hosted the Group E opponent at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The Black Stars dominated play and pushed to open the scoring in the first five minutes of the action.

Unfortunately, the attack was not sharp enough as the visitors defended with their all to keep the score level before the break.

In the first 10 minutes, the pressure of the Black Stars paid off when Mohammed Kudus finished off a delightful team move to open the scoring for his team.

Three minutes later, a good chance fell to AS Roma star, Felix Afena-Gyan who poked home from close range to double the lead for Ghana.

In the final minutes of the game, Otto Addo scored full marks when one of his substitutes, Osman Bukari rounded off the Madagascar goalkeeper before scoring to seal a deserved 3-0 win for the Black Stars.

Ghana after today’s win will prepare to travel to Angola where the team will face the Central African Republic [CAR] on June 5.