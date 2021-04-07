Residents living near the Oti landfill site in the Ashanti area are worried about the indiscriminate dumping of untreated faecal matter into the Oda River.

According to the inhabitants, they are living in a hazardous environment, where they are at risk of contracting sanitation-related diseases.

In the midst of the faecal sludge, residents have connected a PVC pipe to collect surface water through this outlet.

The discharge does not go directly into the water, but it does go through a seepage from the landfill to the Oda River.

The faecal discharge in this region emits an unbearable stench.

According to a 2015 study conducted by students at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology’s Chemistry Department, the Oda River is unsafe to drink.

But residents say the river remains a major source of drinking water.

Four communities, Oti, Aprabon, Atonsu Kuwait and Dompoase are the most affected by the indiscriminate discharges.

Emmanuel Kofi Mensah, who is the Chairman of the Landlords Association in the area, said efforts to get a lasting solution from city authorities have yielded no results.

“I have witnessed tanker drivers discharging the faecal matter on the street, especially when it rains,” he said.

Some residents have complained about their health safety.

The Assembly Member for the Atonsu-Kuwait-Aprabo Electoral Area, Elliot Ofosu Barnor, said he was diagnosed with an ulcer-causing bacterium.

“I have been diagnosed with a disease called H.pylori which I am currently on medication at the Lady Julia Clinic. I believe it was caused by environmental pollution.

“We have done some work on that together with the Sanitation Minister, she must continue to end this mess,” he said.

The Lady Julia Clinic located in the area confirmed diagnosing people with such diseases.

Clinician Assistant, Dr Kwaku Owusu Afram, said the H.pylori bacteria thrive in contaminated environments.

Last year, residents staged a demonstration over the poor disposal of waste.

They blamed the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly for the poor management of the liquid waste.

Spokesperson for the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Afia Konadu Aboagye, responded to the concerns.

“We are unaware of such an act, now that you have informed us we will work to bring perpetrators to book,” he assured.