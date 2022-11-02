Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has shared awesome photos of himself and his crew holidaying in Dubai from driving fast cars to cruising in a luxurious yacht.

In one of the videos, the wealthy rapper wore an expensive Rolex watch with an average price of $,6000, which is over GH₵ 84,000.

Sarkodie in Dubai

Sarkodie stood at the edge of the Yacht jamming to Black Sherif’s ‘Oil In My Head’ while enjoying the beautiful Dubai scenery.

He shared several photos on his Instagram page with his five million followers who lauded him for his expensive lifestyle.

Meanwhile, Sarkodie, has employed the services of Ghanaian-owned Dubai-based travel and tour agency, EyesInDubai, for his recent yacht cruise in Dubai.

The rapper, during his recent trip to Dubai with his manager, Angel Town, and some of his crew members, appointed EyesInDubai to host his yacht cruise, in order to cool off, while awaiting the release of his “JAMZ” album.

Sarkodie and his team in Dubai

EyesInDubai is premium in providing pick-up and drop-off services, photography, visas, tickets, hotel reservations, and treasured tour activities.

The agency, headquartered in Dubai, is known to focus primarily on providing an upscale experience for customers in need of quality hospitality services that offer short-term rental options and also a platform where people can book travel experiences all year round.

It is branded to be a unique, stylish, and authentic travel and hospitality company with its franchises all over Africa.

They are known to create a platform for their clients to indulge their fantasies and live their dreams with our sumptuous travel offers.

EyesInDubai has hosted renowned personalities like Bola Ray, Sandra Ankobea, Celebrity dentists, and other great families from all over the world who want to experience Dubai.

