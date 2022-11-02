RB Leipzig cruised to a 4-0 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk to guarantee their place in the Champions League knockout stages.

Christopher Nkunku put them in front on just 10 minutes, slotting home a rebound after Timo Werner’s shot was stopped by Anatoliy Trubin.

Shakhtar began poorly but came into the game towards the end of the first half, however they were out of it soon into the second period when Mohamed Simakan headed David Raum’s cross back across the area and Andre Silva stabbed the ball home.

Nkunku’s through-ball set up Dominik Szoboszlai to round the goalkeeper and make it three just past the hour before Dani Olmo, a minute after coming onto the field, curled home from a narrow angle to complete a rout.

Leipzig end the group with 12 points, one behind Real Madrid, while Shakhtar go into the Europa League after ending up in third with six points.