A female shoplifter faced huge embarrassment when she was caught red-handed concealing shop items in her dress.

The incident which happened in a supermarket in Lagos, has attracted massive reactions, pertaining to the items the thief stole.

Videos shared online captured the moment dildo, mini extension board, brassier, dairy products, undergarments were retrieved from her body.

Also, cartons of beverages, and other stolen items were collected from her car.