A mother has covered up her son’s shame after he was exposed by CCTV for shop lifting.

The young man cunningly diverted the attention of the shop attendant and stole an iPhone 13 Pro Max displayed on a shelf.

His operation was successful but for the CCTV that captured his identity very clearly.

After he was called out and the video circulated, his mother has returned the iPhone to the shop.

This took place just some few hours after the exposé.

The phone was intact and still unboxed upon it’s return. His mother fervently apologized on her son’s behalf, and was assured by the shop owner to let the matter die.

