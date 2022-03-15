The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has asked residents in the Ashanti region to brace up for power outages as the rains set in.

Officials say the storm winds during the season affects work delivery in the region.

Erasmus Kyere Baidoo, who speaks for ECG in the Ashanti region, says the collapse of billboards and the fall of trees on power lines are major contributors of power outages during rainy season.

He spoke to Nhyira FM’s Nana Kwadwo Jantuah on Kuro yi mu nsem.

Despite the challenge, Mr Baidoo says the maintenance team of ECG is ready to rectify the situation immediately such incidents occur.

Meanwhile, the ECG in the Ashanti region is embarking on an exercise to clamp down on defaulters of electricity bill.

Mr. Baidoo is entreating customers of ECG to pay their bill to avoid disconnection of power.

