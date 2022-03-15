Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Professor Peter Twumasi, has said his outfit was not informed by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) when they submitted Cape Coast Sports Stadium to CAF for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria.

According to CAF, the Black Stars will host Nigeria at the Cape Coast Stadium in the first leg of the 2022 World Cup playoff games on March 25.

However, the pitch has been left in a bad state following the 65th independence anniversary celebration on 6th March at the stadium.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) last week filed a petition to FIFA to complain about the bad state of the pitch and requested the first leg should be played on a neutral ground.

“We were not informed by the Ghana Football Association when they submitted the Cape Coast Sports Stadium for the World Cup qualifiers. At least we as managers of the stadium should have been informed,” Twumasi told Accra based Happy FM.

“We wanted the GFA to consider the Accra Sports Stadium or the Baba Yara Sports Stadium. Later we were told that the GFA had already sent the Cape Coast Sports Stadium to CAF. At least they should have informed us.”

He added, “The Accra Sports Stadium has been certified by CAF. Even we had the Liberia national team playing one of their qualifiers here. So after getting to know that the game will still be played at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium, we decided to speed up work on the field,” he added.

The Black Stars will be hosted at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium on March 29 in the return leg game in Abuja.

The winner of the tie will represent the continent at the World football showpiece which is scheduled to take place from November 21 to December 18, 2022, in Qatar.