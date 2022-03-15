A Nigerian woman shocked guests at her party by the souvenirs she gifted them.

Ogbulu Chidinma Pearl, a socialite, better known as Erelu Okin, distributed petrol as souvenir at her party organised to celebrate her chieftaincy title.

Videos of the distribution of petrol-filled jerrycans at the event:

Guests at a party that was held in an unidentified state in Southwest Nigeria, Friday, were stunned when they were handed keg of petrol as souvenirs.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the kegs of petrol were seen handed to guests at the installation of Pearl Chidinma Ogbolu as the Erelu Okin of Orile Kemta at the Havillah Event Place, Oniru, in Lagos.

The Lagos state government sealed off Havilah Event Centre, where the party was held, for contravening public safety rules.

Subsequently, the party host apologised for sharing petrol souvenirs, adding that her intent was “just to show appreciation” to guests.

The event took place when Nigerians were battling petrol scarcity, after the supply chain was disrupted owing to the importation of off-spec petrol.

On Tuesday, Adekunle Ajisebutu, Lagos police spokesperson, in a statement, said the party host was arraigned on a four-count charge before the special offences (mobile) court, on Monday.

Ajisebutu disclosed that Pearl was granted bail by the court and the case adjourned to March 24.