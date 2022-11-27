Star actor and movie producer Joseph Van Vicker has bagged a Master’s degree from the African University College of Communications (AUCC).

The actor and producer received the Master of Arts (MA) in Communication Studies award at CC’s 2022 congregation on November 26.

He was part of 46 graduands who were awarded MA in Communication degrees at the congregation.

Van Vicker announced the new achievement with a video on his Instagram page. The video shows him and his colleagues rocking their academic gowns. They sat with smiles while waiting for the commencement of the ceremony.

Sharing the video, Van Vicker described the moment as a proud one for him and his colleagues.

The video shared by Van Vicker has garnered loads of congratulatory messages from the actor’s celebrity colleagues and his fans.