Ghanaian goalkeeper, Felix Annan, has joined English semi-professional side, Carlton Town FC.

The former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper joins the side as a free agent.

Annan after almost a decade with the Porcupine Warriors left the club ahead of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League campaign.

The former WAFA goalie joined Maryland Bobcats in America but left the side after just a season after making 20 appearances for the side.

However, ahead of the new football season, Annan has joined the English lower side based in Gedling, Nottinghamshire.

Having completed the move to the side, Annan expressed his delight.

Am Delighted To Announce Being A Miller 💛💙 @CTFC1904. It’s Been A Tough Decision For Me Some Couple Of Months Now But Am Happy Finally I Found A New Wonderful Home ⚽️💙 & Being Close To My Son 👦 Who I Made This Choice For ❤️.Can’t Wait For The Start Of The Season 💯⚽️💙💛 💪🏿⭐️ pic.twitter.com/D32Y5Y2RJQ — Felix Annan (@van_felix12) July 21, 2023

Annan began his career at Gomoa Fetteh Feyenoord Academy, before signing for Asante Kotoko.

In 2014, Annan was loaned to Real Tamale United, going out on loan again to the West African Football Academy in 2015.

On 9 June 2019, Annan made his debut for Ghana in a 1–0 friendly defeat against Namibia.

He was part of the Black Stars squad that featured at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.