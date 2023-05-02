Aspiring presidential candidate for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Kwabena Duffuor, says as part of his commitment to empowering grassroots of the NDC, he will appoint a Presidential staffer from each of the two hundred and seventy-five constituencies across the country if he becomes President.



Presidents appoint presidential staffers to the office of the president pursuant to section 11 of the Presidential Office Act, 1993 (Act 463) to undertake various official duties.



According to Dr Duffuor, such appointments will be fairly done to ensure that every constituency is represented at the presidency to liaise between the constituency and seat of government.



“After elections there are appointments. When we come to power. We will appoint one presidential staffer from every constituency to work with the President. Every constituency will select one presidential staffer. He will be writing reports about what is happening on the ground,” Dr Duffuor said when addressing delegates of the NDC from Yilo Krobo and Lower Manya Krobo constituencies as part of his four-day campaign tour in the Eastern region,” he stated.



The business mogul, who is also a former governor of the Central Bank, also promised to provide a vehicle for and permanent party office for each constituency.



At Asuogyaman constituency Dr Duffuor told delegates that he will make the NDC business centered party which will own shares in multimillion companies as it is the case of ANC in South Africa that owns shares in MTN Telecommunication Company and other companies.



He said the move will make the NDC financially sound at all times to undertake its activities without depending on dues of members.



He reiterated that the heroes fund will be revived, pension scheme instituted for the aged and cadres and pay constituency executives monthly salaries should he be elected flagbearer of the NDC on May 13, 2023.



Dr Duffuor urged the delegates not to engage in casting of insinuations or fighting opponents in the upcoming primaries.



He is optimistic the NDC will come out more united to win the 2024 general election.