Gospel musician, Diana Asamoah has blamed the problems in Ghana on dishonest people.

In her view, even Jesus Christ cannot change the fortunes of Ghana if citizens do not uphold ethical values.

Diana Asamoah, a known member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) made the comment on Accra-based UTV.

Conceding that political leadership has a role to play in shaping society, the gospel musician said the onus lies on the citizenry to be honest and truthful.

“The whole world is in a crisis, and a significant portion of the hardships is also a consequence of our actions. I have always said that even if Jesus were to become President of Ghana and we don’t change our attitudes, we will not thrive” she stated.

