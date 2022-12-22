Ghanaian producer KillBeatz has certainly promised King Promise will perform even if he gets a lower turnout for his upcoming annual Promiseland concert slated for December 23, 2022.

The event has been scheduled to take place at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, but some fans are threatening to boycott the show.

The issue follows King Promise’s inability to show up when he was billed to perform at the recently-held Wizkid Live concert at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Oh Yeah hitmaker took to his social media pages, shortly after Wizkid pleaded with his fans for not showing up, saying:

“Performing for my fans is my topmost priority. I don’t take the love and support you show me for granted. What I will never do it to compromise your safety no matter how much I’m paid for a show. It’s your unflinching support that makes me who I am. I profusely apologise for last night’s mishap. I promise to make it up to you really soon. God Bless and keep you safe. Love you.”

But some angry fans are still asking King Promise to cancel the show, especially when Stonebwoy is also holding his Bhim Concert at the Grand Arena on the same day.

Meanwhile, music producer Killbeatz, reacting to a fan who promised to attend Stonebwoy’s show over his had this to say, “no worry! You can go to Stonebwoy’s show! Even if 3 people show up to Promiseland, we will perform for them. [sic]”

