Actor Kwadwo Nkansah, known in showbiz as Lilwin, has marked the yuletide celebration with some inmates of the Kumasi Central Prisons.

As part of series of philanthropic activities he intends to do before the year ends, Lilwin spent his day feting the inmates.

He had a brief interaction with the prison guards and officials before proceeding to hand out cash to the inmates.

He sectioned them in groups and handed their leaders GHS1,000 each, with majority going to the female inmates.

In videos he shared of the event, Lilwin could be seen counting GHS 50 notes to the impatient inmates, a total of GHS 7,400.

He also took photographs with some officers as well as his fans in prison.

Watch video below: