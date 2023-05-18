SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to the semifinal, first-leg action from the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League, with fixtures scheduled for Thursday 11 May 2023.

In the UEL, Roma will welcome Bayer Leverkusen to the Stadio Olimpico, while Juventus will entertain Sevilla at the Allianz Stadium in Turin – with the Italian teams both looking to make the most of home advantage in the first leg.

“Now we are up against Sevilla, another very strong team with a lot of history in the competition thanks to the titles won, but if we are at the level we have shown in the tournament, we have a good chance of reaching the final,” said Juve defender Danilo.

Roma attacker Stephan El Shaarawy believes the Giallorossi have momentum on their side: “Sometimes we should be more concrete and more incisive, but when the goals are coming it’s easier and this gives you confidence to move forward. We are happy. We are acquiring a great winning mentality, which the coach is trying to pass on to us. Last year the first trophy came, this year another semifinal.”

In the UECL, West Ham United will do battle with AZ Alkmaar at the London Stadium, at the same time that Fiorentina tackle FC Basel at Stadio Artemio Franchi.

La Viola looked in real trouble at 3-0 down against Lech Poznan in the previous round but fought back in great style – something manager Vincenzo Italiano believes will help to build further spirit and confidence.

“I must focus on the reaction, both from the players and the fans, after Lech scored their third goal. We were all united, we remained compact. I think the support of the fans was crucial for our reaction and our two late goals,” said the Italian.

West Ham’s Czech midfielder Tomas Soucek is desperate to help his team reach the final, which will be held in his home country: “It’s two years in a row that we’ve been in semifinals. Last year we couldn’t get to the final. I hope that this year we are in it, especially with it being in Prague. We will try our best to get there.”

UEFA Europa League broadcast details

All times CAT

Thursday 11 May

21:00: Roma v Bayer Leverkusen – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Football

21:00: Juventus v Sevilla– LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

UEFA Europa Conference League broadcast detail

All times CAT

Thursday 11 May

21:00: West Ham United v AZ Alkmaar– LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

21:00: Fiorentina v FC Basel– LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1 and SuperSport Maximo 1