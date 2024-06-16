Substitute Wout Weghorst swept in a late winner two minutes after coming on as former champions the Netherlands began their Euro 2024 campaign with victory against Poland at Hamburg’s Volksparkstadion.

In the hours before kick-off a man was shot by police close to where fans had been gathering in the city, but the game went ahead and delivered an entertaining encounter.

Poland were without their all-time top scorer Robert Lewandowski, out with a thigh injury, but put that blow behind them to stun the Dutch early on when Adam Buksa headed home.

The Netherlands had been the dominant side but missed a number of chances before Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo equalised when his deflected shot flew past Wojciech Szczesny.

The Dutch continued to create opportunities and Gakpo should have got his second before the break but sent Nathan Ake’s pullback over from close range.

Ronald Koeman’s side continued to dominate after the break and Szczesny denied Denzel Dumfries, before exciting youngster Xavi Simons drove an effort wide after being set up by Gakpo.

But just as it looked like they would have to settle for a draw, Burnley striker Weghorst – introduced in the 81st minute – snatched the win with a close-range finish moments after coming on.

It is a big win for the Netherlands with France up next for them in Group D on Friday, while Poland face Austria on the same day.