Denmark international, Christian Eriksen, has shared the first picture of himself in hospital since collapsing on the pitch on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

The Inter Milan midfielder suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s Euro 2020 game with Finland and required 13 minutes of CPR. He was later taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Writing on Instagram alongside a picture of him smiling, he wrote: “Hello everyone.

“Big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around the world. It means a lot to me and my family.

“I’m fine – under the circumstances. I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay.

“Now, I will cheer on the boys on the Denmark team in the next matches. Pray for all of Denmark. Best, Christian.”



On Monday, he sent his first message through his agent, saying: “Thank you, I won’t give up. I feel better now – but I want to understand what happened,” he said.

“I want to say thank you all for what you did for me.”