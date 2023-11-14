Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen is likely to be out of action for a month and fellow Dane Rasmus Hojlund will be sidelined until the end of November, the club has said.

The pair suffered injuries in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Luton.

Eriksen was forced off in the first half with a knee injury, while striker Hojlund suffered a muscle strain.

It means Eriksen is likely to miss United’s two remaining Champions League games and four Premier League matches.

Hojlund is now a doubt for the trip to Galatasaray on 29 November.

“Christian has a knee injury that is set to keep him out for around a month, while Rasmus suffered a muscle strain. It is hoped he will return before the end of November,” a club statement said.

The players were earlier withdrawn from the Denmark squad for this month’s Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Denmark host Slovenia on 17 November and travel to Northern Ireland on 20 November.

United are currently without Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Casemiro, Jonny Evans and Amad Diallo.

Denmark are second in Group H, level on points with leaders Slovenia.

Meanwhile, Manchester City defender Nathan Ake has pulled out of the Netherlands squad.

The Netherlands play the Republic of Ireland at home on 18 November and Gibraltar away on 21 November.

Ake’s City team-mate, goalkeeper Ederson, has also withdrawn from the Brazil squad with a foot injury and will miss their forthcoming games against Colombia and Argentina.