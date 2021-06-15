Kumawood actors are in a state of mourning as one of their very own has been confirmed dead.

Veteran actor Agya Manu is said to have passed on on Tuesday, June 15 afternoon after battling an undisclosed illness.

His death was confirmed by actress Akyere Bruwaa on her social media pages.

Following the announcement, celebrities have flooded Akyere Bruwaa’s comment section to offer their condolences.

MORE

Agya Manu has starred in many movies with the likes of Bill Asamoah, LilWin, Kwaku Manu and Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu, et al.

Agya Manu’s photos below: