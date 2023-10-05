The mortal remains of late Enoch Teye Mensah is set to arrive in Ghana on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

The former long-serving Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram died in South Africa after a protracted battle with ill health.

E.T. Mensah as he was affectionately called was 77.

During his 20-year tenure in Parliament from 1997 to 2017, E.T. Mensah also held the position of Minister of Youth and Sports in the Rawlings administration.

In addition to his long career in politics, E.T. Mensah was also a family man with a spouse and seven children.

During the PNDC era, he served as the Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), and was noted as a staunch member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

President John Evans Atta Mills appointed E.T. Mensah as Minister for Employment and Social Welfare in January 2010, following which he was elected to the Council of State in February 2021 as the representative of the Greater Accra Region.

The news of his passing has been met with grief throughout the country, with many paying tribute to his long and dedicated service to the Ghanaian people.

Plans for his funeral and memorial service are currently underway.

