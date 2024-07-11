Celebrated Ghanaian gospel artiste, Esther Smith commemorated her birthday on July 5th with the release of a heartfelt new song titled “Onyame Banbo,” featuring acclaimed musician Morris Babyface.

Announcing the release on her Instagram, Esther Smith expressed gratitude for another year of life and dedicated the song to uplifting the name of Jesus Christ alongside her fans.

She wrote: “I’m dropping my brand new song “Onyame Banbo” ft @morrisbabyfacegh_official on my birthday (July 5th) to celebrate another year of life! Moreover, I’m coming back home to Ghana for the Esther Smith Live concert very soon! 🇬🇭🎶 Let’s praise and uplift the name of our Lord Jesus Christ together!”

Meanwhile, Esther Smith, known for her powerful vocals and unwavering dedication to gospel music, has been a prominent figure in the Ghanaian music industry for over two decades.

Her musical journey began with the successful debut album “Gye No Di” in 2000, followed by a string of critically acclaimed albums such as “Onyame Boafuo” (2002), “Kura Wo Gyedie Mu” (2004), and “Wo Din Nohyeren” (2006), among others.

Her latest album, “Wanimonyam So,” released in 2022, further solidified her reputation as a leading voice in gospel music.

Throughout her career, Esther Smith has received numerous accolades, including multiple Ghana Music Awards and Africa Gospel Music Awards, recognizing her contributions to the genre.

Her singles, including the recently released “Golgotha” in 2023 and now “Onyame Banbo” in 2024, continue to resonate deeply with audiences, reflecting her commitment to spreading messages of faith, hope, and redemption.

In addition to her musical endeavors, Esther Smith announced plans for the “Esther Smith Live” concert, set to take place in Ghana soon. This event promises to be a memorable occasion for fans to experience her soul-stirring performances in person.

As Esther Smith celebrates another milestone in her career and personal journey, her music continues to inspire and uplift listeners worldwide, reinforcing her legacy as a revered gospel music icon.

MORE: