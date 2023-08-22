Ghanaian youngster, Ernest Nuamah, is on the verge of joining French side, Olympique Lyon this summer.

The 19-year-old is joining the side from Danish side, FC Nordsjaelland in a deal worth €25 million with an additional €5 million in add-ons.

Nuamah has completed his mandatory medical on Tuesday morning and will sign a five-year deal with the former Ligue 1 champions.

This milestone echoes the path paved by Ghanaian football legend Michael Essien, who also began his European journey with Lyon before his celebrated move to Chelsea.

Nuamah’s arrival at the French side comes on the back of a scintillating goal-scoring spree in the current season, where he has already netted five goals.

His remarkable performance builds upon his impressive tally of 12 goals and four assists from the preceding season, a testament to his burgeoning talent and potential.

The journey to Lyon began for Nuamah in 2022 when he made the transition from the Right to Dream Academy to Nordsjaelland on a four-year deal.

His performance earned him a place in the senior national team of Ghana, the Black Stars in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Madagascar in June.

Additionally, he showcased his prowess while representing the U-23 side in the recent Africa Cup of Nations tournament held in Morocco.

