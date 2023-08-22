One more person allegedly involved in the stealing of Cecilia Dapaah’s money at her residence has been granted bail.

This brings to three the number of people granted bail.

Two were previously granted bail upon consideration that they are lactating mothers.

In court in Accra on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, lawyers for the sixth accused person Job Pomary applied for bail for him.

He is alleged to have acted together with the fifth accused person in the case, Christiana Achab, to purchase a four-bedroom house at Kokrobite at a cost of GH¢280,000 from the money allegedly stolen from the former Sanitation Minister’s house.

The prosecutors did not oppose the bail application.

He was granted bail to the tune of GH¢300,000 with two sureties to be justified.

He is expected to report to the police once every two weeks.

Meanwhile, the two lactating mothers are yet to be released as they have not met the bail conditions.