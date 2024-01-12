One of Chef Faila’s assistants, Eric Malik, who played a pivotal role in her quest to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon has dropped a hint about his future plans.

Malik said he might consider undertaking the challenge of the longest cooking marathon, following his successful collaboration with Chef Faila.

When questioned about his plans after assisting Chef Faila, Malik said “maybe next time you will see my own [cook-a-thon].”

Addressing the media after Chef Faila’s cook-a-thon attempt, Malik encouraged men to embrace cooking as a profession, emphasizing its lucrative nature compared to some white-collar jobs.

He said men should take cooking seriously, as it opens doors to numerous opportunities.

Malik shared his personal experience, disclosing that being a chef has brought him recognition and access to influential people.

“A lot of men would think that being a chef is for women. Whatever you lay your hand on, take it seriously because I have been safe for a long time,” Malik remarked.

He indicated that, cooking offers more opportunities and financial rewards than some government jobs.

Chef Faila successfully completed her cook-a-thon attempt on January 10, 2023, lasting an impressive 227 hours, approximately nine days and 11 hours.

However, she is awaiting the scrutiny of evidence by the Guinness World Records to confirm whether she broke the current record held by Alan Fisher of Ireland, who clocked 119 hours and 57 minutes.

