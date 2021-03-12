Nigeria movie star, Regina Daniels and Ghanaian actor Van Vicker, have caught the attention of social media after an epic throwback photo of both resurfaced online.

The two were spotted side by side in the photo and from indications, it was taken from a movie they both featured in.

Actress Daniels, who is now married to a billionaire, Ned Nwoko, and has her own child, Munir, was looking really small in the photo.

Although it is hard to tell, the actress appeared to be around 10 years old when the picture was taken.

Mr Vicker, on the hand, seemed older but was also still in his youthful days.

Check out the photo below: