An engineer, Daniel Kwadwo Afrifa has filed his nomination forms to contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries for New Abirim constituency.

The former Municipal engineer stressed the need for new ideas and a change in the developmental approach for the region.

He particularly highlighted the urgent need for national intervention to address youth unemployment.

Mr. Afrifa expressed concerns about the underdevelopment of the Abirem constituency and attributed it to a lack of effective local leadership.

He made the comment after filing of his nomination forms to contest the primaries next month.

The parliamentary hopeful outlined practical measures to address the challenges facing the youth in the constituency.

Ing. Afrifa expressed his readiness to offer assistance and instill hope in his community, a motivation that led him to contest in the NPP primaries for the Abirem constituency.

Addressing the press and his supporters after submitting his nomination forms, he underscored the need for unity within the party to secure victory.

His ambition is to lead the party and bring about essential development in the Abirem constituency, focusing on job creation, sanitation, security, and other social interventions.

As a fourth-time runner, Afrifa attributes the area’s underdevelopment to local leadership and pledged to transform the fate of the people if elected.

He also paid a courtesy call on Kotoku Gyasihene and Abiremhene, Obrempong Amo Akwasi Kyeretwei.

The chief urged NPP parliamentary aspirants in the Abirem constituency to maintain decorum during their campaign and present policies to delegates and ensure transparency in communicating their plans to the public.