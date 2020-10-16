Nollywood actress, Nsikan Isaac, has joined other Nigerians who are calling for an end to the operations of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Taking to social media to explain her support for the movement, she opened up about how her family allegedly lost two men at the hands of the police.

The actress, in a post, shared on her Instagram page on Wednesday, said her father was killed 22 years ago by a stray bullet fired by a police officer.

She further revealed that 20 years after, her elder brother was also killed by a stray bullet in front of her family house.

“It has been there for many many years. It has been a struggle and I have had my silent cries and have picked myself back up,” the actress wrote.

She said she was happy that Nigerians had taken the step to fight police brutality.

“I have personally felt the pain!” She captioned her post.