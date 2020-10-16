Godwin Martey says he is traumatised after he was allegedly assaulted by Asamoah Gyan and Baffour Gyan during a tennis game.

According to Mr Martey, he was assaulted by the Gyan brothers after he complained of unfair officiating during a tennis game against Asamoah Gyan.

The incident is said to have occurred at the 37 Army Officer’s Mess’ tennis court Wednesday, October 14, 2020.

Mr Martey said he has been referred to a psychologist because he is still traumatised following the assault.

“I am still traumatised after the assault, so I am with a psychologist to help me out,” Mr Martey, who is the Chie Executive Officer of Websoft Solutions told Nhyira FM.

“Most of these controversial points that were in my favour, Baffour Gyan was giving the point to Asamoah Gyan.

“At a point, I became a bit uncomfortable with it. So there was a particular point that to me was obvious that the ball was good, and Baffour Gyan insisted that the point was for Asamoah Gyan,” he added.

Asamoah Gyan, who is Ghana’s all-time goal scorer, has been playing tennis after parting ways with NorthEast United FC in January.

Through the Asamoah Gyan Foundation, there is an ongoing tennis championship.