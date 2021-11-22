Gospel musician, Empress Gifty, has given her fans something to talk about after posting a photo of her husband to celebrate him on his birthday over the weekend.

November 21, 2021, happened to be the birthday of the New Patriotic Party stalwart, Hopeson Adorye.

Normally when public figures celebrate their birthdays, their spouses find time to wish them on the gram.

These wishes tend to be long and memorable letters celebrating a partner.

Empress Gifty on the other hand, could scarcely be bothered.

She shared a photo of her husband with the words – ‘Happy birthday my own’.