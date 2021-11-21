Refined gospel musician, Empress Gifty, has left her fans in awe after flaunting her natural beauty.

Empress Gifty went makeup-free, and without any hair extension to send an early birthday message to her politician husband, Hopeson Adorye, as he marks his birthday.

She teased that she is showing her ‘raw’ self after spending the night with the 51-year-old as his legally wedded wife.

This would be one of the few times she has been spotted without the usual embelishment.

Empress Gifty is known to be a lover of fashion including luxurious hairstyle and makeup.

Her fans have, however, appreciated and fantasized her beauty as many encourage her to be bold enough to make it her habit of stepping out in her raw self.