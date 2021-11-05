Popular Ghanaian gospel musician, Gifty Adorye (Empress Gifty), has shared some photos of herself flaunting her backside.

The orange bodycon dress in which the musician appeared in the latest photos shows her chest and her heavy backside which has got fans talking.

The beautiful dress also gave way to her enticing body.

Sharing the photos, the gospel musician wrote:

Life is not a race against others. Don’t waste your time and energy comparing and worrying about who is ahead of you and who is behind you. Focus on being better than you were yesterday.