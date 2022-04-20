News of the demise of gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, has been met with shock, disappointment and rage, with many seeking justice for the ‘Ekwueme’ hit-maker.

The latest to share thoughts on the matter is Empress Gifty, who has cautioned victims of domestic violence to flee abusive relationships.

Empress Gifty, who was talking to host of ‘Drivetime on Joy’, Kofi Hayford, on Friday April 15, 2022, said no one should massage abuse in relationships.

“I have come to a point in life that I will never advise any young woman [or man], to stay in a marriage that you’re being abused in…you will die before your time”.

Prior to citing societal pressure as catalyst for enduring abusive marriages, the gospel singer also noted that the culprits deceive victims by showing remorse, and in some cases, attribute it to the devil. But Empress Gifty says “the devil has no idea of that beating. In fact he is busy somewhere”.

“I am telling them they should run away [from abusive relationships]”, she cautioned, adding that Osinachi lacked the self-confidence to walk out of her marriage.

On Friday, April 8, news broke about the demise of Nigerian gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, after being hospitalized for a few days.

Reports further suggested that she was abused and brutalized by her husband, leading to the unfortunate passing.