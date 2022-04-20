The Black Stars will come up against 2019 debutants Madagascar, Angola and Central Africa Republic in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The four-time African champions will qualify for the tournament in Ivory Coast if they finish among the best two in their group, but they are expected to top it.

The draw was for next year’s edition of the continent’s flagship competition and was held in the studios of SuperSport in Johannesburg, South Africa on Tuesday evening.

In all, 12 groups consisting of four teams each will be competing against each other home and away with the top sides set to qualify to AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast.

The two top teams from Group E will secure their ticket to Cote d’Ivoire in 2023.

The qualifiers for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations are scheduled to kick start in June, 2022.