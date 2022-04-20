Two carpenters, identified as Zakariya Babangida and Hisham Mohammad Sange, have been electrocuted to death in Jos, Nigeria.

The incident reportedly occurred at about 5:00 pm on Monday, after their ladder fell on a high tension wire.

Daily Trust reports that Nafiu Jos, an elder brother to one of the deceased confirmed the incident.

He also blamed the state government for not enforcing building control.

“It is unfortunate that the Jos Metropolitan Development Board (JMDB) is approving land for people to build where high tension wire is passing.

“This is uncalled for. We are calling on government to do the needful to address the problem,” he lamented.