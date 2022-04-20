The Olu of Warri Kingdom, Nigeria, Ogiame Atuwatse III, has paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The visit to the Manhyia Palace with his entourage on Sunday was to strengthen the union between the two kingdoms.

Also present at the celebration were former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) boss, Samuel Pyne among others.

It was also to congratulate the Asante King on his 23rd enstoolment of the Golden Stool and saw them celebrate the Akwasidae festival together.