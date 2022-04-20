The Olu of Warri Kingdom, Nigeria, Ogiame Atuwatse III, has paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

May be an image of 2 people, people standing and outdoors

The visit to the Manhyia Palace with his entourage on Sunday was to strengthen the union between the two kingdoms.

May be an image of 5 people, people standing, indoor and text that says 'MANHYIAPALACE.ORG'

Also present at the celebration were former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) boss, Samuel Pyne among others.

May be an image of 7 people, people standing, outdoors and text that says 'DWNE 1 MANHYIAPALACE.ORG'
May be an image of 5 people, people standing and outdoors

It was also to congratulate the Asante King on his 23rd enstoolment of the Golden Stool and saw them celebrate the Akwasidae festival together.

May be an image of 7 people, people standing and outdoors
May be an image of one or more people, people standing and outdoors
May be an image of 7 people, people standing, wedding, outdoors and text that says 'MANHYIAP ACE.ORG OF WARRI'
May be an image of 5 people, people standing and outdoors




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR