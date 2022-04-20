Prince Harry gives update on Queen Elizabeth II’s wellbeing after U.K. visit

Prince Harry told Hoda Kotb in a new interview for Today that he and his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II shared laughs over tea during their recent visit.

Laughter is the best medicine.

Prince Harry shared details of his recent visit with Queen Elizabeth II, telling Today’s Hoda Kotb that being with his grandmother last week “was great.”

“It was just so nice to see her,” Harry recalled in an interview, airing April 20, “She’s on great form.”

Harry revealed that the two shared some laughs over tea during the visit—which included Harry’s wife Meghan Markle—explaining that the Queen has “always got a great sense of humor with me.”

“I know you make her laugh,” Hoda told Harry during their conversation. “That’s what she always says.”

Confirming he was able to make the 95-year-old monarch chuckle again during their latest meet up, Harry added, “It was really nice to catch up with her.”

Despite living thousands of miles away from the Queen’s English residence, Harry said he is putting in the effort to ensure his grandmother remains supported during this time.

He explained to Hoda, “I’m just making sure that she’s, you know, protected and got the right people around her.”

On April 14, spokesperson for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed to E! News that the couple met with Queen Elizabeth II in the United Kingdom while traveling abroad to the Netherlands during the 2022 Invictus Games.

The family reunion comes after Her Majesty faced some recent health issues and tested positive for COVID-19 in February. Over the past few months, the Queen has remained at Windsor Castle, canceling several public appearances, including Easter celebrations earlier this month.

The visit marks Meghan and Harry’s first joint trip to the United Kingdom since stepping back from their duties as senior royals in 2020 and moving to Santa Barbara, Calif., where they now reside with their children Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 10 months.

The last time Harry flew out to his native England (albeit without his wife) was in June 2021, when he joined brother Prince William to unveil a statue of their late mother, Princess Diana, at the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace. Meghan, 40, who was was pregnant with her daughter at the time, did not make the trip