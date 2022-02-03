Ghanaian gospel music giants Empress Gifty and Diana Hamilton are set to rock Ghana Music Awards-USA main event on August 20 in the United States of America.

In an interview with the CEO of Ghana Music Awards-USA Dennis Boafo also known as Don D, he said “it is our aim to project Ghanaian artistes to the world especially in the Unites States, hence the reason we are featuring these artistes at this year’s event.”

Diana won Artiste of the Year at GMA-USA 2021 and Empress Gifty was on all the big platforms in Ghana and America last year, so it is just in the right direction to play these two at our events, he added.

Ghana Music Awards-USA is a people’s choice annual awards program aimed at awarding and recognizing our most influential and iconic musicians both in Ghana and the diaspora, especially in the United States of America.

Nominees will be announced on April 16, 2022 at the Grand Roosevelt Ballroom at 2 Hudson Street Yonkers, New York and the main event is scheduled to take place on August 20, 2022 at the Lincoln Theater USA.