Wife of actor turned politician, John Dumelo, has reminded her husband of her unflinching love as he begins a new year.

As he marks his 38th birthday today, February 3, Miss Gee has given up her throne and she declared him the king of their home.

She posted five never-seen photos of herself and the politician, which captured their goofy moments.

After three years of tying the knot and a baby born out of their love, the celebrity lovers are not yet ready to get tired of flaunting and teasing each other publicly.

Check photos below:

John Dumelo and his wife Source: Missgee/Instagram

John Dumelo and his wife Source: Missgee/Instagram

John Dumelo and his wife Source: Missgee/Instagram

John Dumelo and his wife Source: Missgee/Instagram