A pregnant mum says her baby bump is so huge, people often think she’s carrying eight babies.

Renae W posted some pictures of her pregnant tummy on social networking platform TikTok.

But the clip has taken on a life of its own and gathered more than five million views on the channel.

Now in the 37th week of pregnancy, the mum who already has four children said she cannot wait to meet her ”rainbow baby”, but will miss the big bump.

”Yes it’s just one. I’m sure,” she captioned the viral video, which has been liked by almost 170,000 people.

She insisted she has no medical conditions to explain the baby bump which is much larger then normal.







She also says she does not have polyhydramnios, extra fluid or gestational diabetes which would account for the huge bump.

She added: ”I had an ultrasound not that long ago, fluid is normal, baby is measuring a week and four days ahead.”

A medical expert claimed she should be worried, but she replied: ”As a doctor, you should be ashamed of yourself for this video, especially when I’m not your patient.

”Saying a belly shouldn’t be that big when me and my baby are healthy.”

She said her her short height made her bump appear bigger than it actually is.

The mum said she only gained 35 pounds during her current pregnancy and said her her last boy came out weighing nine pounds and six ounces.

Many followers have been astonished by her belly size, with one writing: ”I swear you have like 4 twins in there.”

Others were convinced the baby was already fully grown: ”there’s a full grown adult in there.”

Followers jests continued with one saying: ”Kid’s building a house in there.”

While another responded: ”He gonna come out driving and Honda Civic,’

The wise cracks continued: ”He’s gonna come out 30 years old with a credit score of 800.”

But one woman was more supportive saying: ”Every women carries differently.

”Every pregnancy is different. Every pregnancy is unique!”

Another added: ”I can’t believe he would even say that to you knowing absolutely nothing about your pregnancy.”

