Nsoromma kid, Lee delivered a heartfelt performance of “My Sweetheart” by the late highlife musician, KK Kabobo.

With emotion in every note, Lee’s rendition touched the hearts of the audience and judges alike.

Andy Dosty, visibly moved by the performance, expressed his satisfaction, noting that Lee’s heartfelt rendition would serve as a source of comfort to the family of KK Kabobo.

Meanwhile, Lee’s ability to capture the essence of the song and convey its emotional depth resonated with the audience, earning praise and admiration.

In paying tribute to KK Kabobo through song, Lee not only showcased his vocal talent but also honoured the legacy of the renowned highlife musician.

The performance added a poignant moment to the Nsoromma Season 6 finale, highlighting the power of music to evoke emotions and create meaningful connections.

Watch the video below:



