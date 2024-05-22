Hailie Jade, daughter of Grammy-winning rapper Eminem, has married her longtime partner Evan McClintock in a ceremony attended by family and friends.

Hailie, 28, shared her joy on Instagram with a series of photos from the wedding day. “Waking up a wife this week,” she captioned the post.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better, more beautiful celebration.”

The bride looked stunning in a white strapless gown accompanied by a floor-length veil, capturing the magical essence of the day.

“So, so many happy tears were shed,” she continued in her post. “Laughs & smiles were had, & so much love was felt. Evan and I are feeling so grateful for all of the family & friends that traveled to support us and be a part of this new chapter of our lives as husband & wife.” The wedding took place at a lavish venue in Battle Creek, Michigan, where one of the highlights was a heartfelt father-daughter dance with Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers.

Hailie and Evan’s relationship began in 2016, and the couple announced their engagement in February 2023.

Hailie marked the occasion with an Instagram post featuring the date and a ring emoji, saying, “Casual weekend recap… 2.4.23. I love you @evanmcclintock11.

Although the couple has mostly kept their romance private, Hailie has occasionally shared glimpses of their bond on social media.

Last year, on Valentine’s Day, she expressed her deep affection for Evan, highlighting the enduring nature of their relationship.

Who is Eminem?

Eminem, born Marshall Bruce Mathers III on October 17, 1972, in St. Joseph, Missouri, is an American rapper, songwriter, and record producer. He is widely considered one of the greatest and most influential artists in hip-hop history.

Eminem developed a passion for rapping as a teenager, participating in freestyle battles and gaining respect in Detroit’s underground rap scene.

Eminem released his debut album, “Infinite,” in 1996, but it failed to gain significant attention. His breakthrough came with the release of “The Slim Shady LP” in 1999, produced by Dr. Dre.

The album’s success, driven by hits like “My Name Is,” earned him widespread acclaim and a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album.

He followed this with several highly successful albums, including “The Marshall Mathers LP” (2000) and “The Eminem Show” (2002), both of which were critically acclaimed and commercially successful.